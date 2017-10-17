Cancer survivor: Economic security vital

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Breast cancer survivor Sharon Bhagwan-Rolls during an interview in Suva. Picture: RAMA

ECONOMIC barrier is one of the major factors that prevents women from seeking treatment, according to cancer survivor and executive director of Femlink Pacific Sharon Bhagwan-Rolls.

Ms Bhagwan-Rolls, when drawing her experience with breast cancer. said while the love, kindness and support from loved ones was essential, a woman needed economic security in order to get treatment for cancer.

"For me it is not about giving the social support, you need the love, care, kindness, support from everyone from that moment you are dealing with what is this lump that I am feeling in my breast," she said.

"But the economic insecurity of women in this country is what is the biggest barrier to women even going to access any kind of health service assistance."

Ms Bhagwan-Rolls counted herself lucky as she was able to fall back on her FNPF savings for her treatment and not all women have that kind of economic security.

"A woman needs economic security to deal with breast cancer because I was lucky, I had been a working woman and I could access my FNPF for my mastectomies, for my chemo.

"Not all those women have that economic security and then the costs of a mammogram, the cost of surgery and all the other things.

"To me the economic security of women and particularly when the number of women that we have in our country are in the informal sector where they are earning but they may not have the social support such as FNPF savings and all of that."

Ms Bhagwan-Rolls said support from family was also critical in every step of the way.

"The family support was critical. From the moment I got the results of the biopsy and the radiologists that I need to talk to a surgeon now about a mastectomy, I immediately switched into surgical mode," she said.

She said every breast cancer patient had a different journey though they were diagnosed with the same deadly disease.

"In understanding this journey that many other women share in terms of breast cancer we have to understand that the thing that is common is the fact that you have been diagnosed with breast cancer, what sets it apart is your personal journey.

"Each person as an individual, it matters what kind of family support, friends and where she is getting information from."

Ms Bhagwan-Rolls was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2010 and had her first mastectomy which was followed by a second.

In 2011, she underwent chemotherapy which was followed by radiotherapy overseas.