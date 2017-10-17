Fiji Time: 9:26 PM on Tuesday 17 October

Assessors urged to consider facts only

Mere Naleba
Tuesday, October 17, 2017

THE trial of a man alleged to have raped a girl under 13 years old began yesterday before High Court judge Justice Vincent Perera.

In her opening address, prosecution lawyer Kimberly Semisi reminded the assessors in the High Court in Suva to consider only the evidence and facts of the case discussed in the courtroom.

The court heard that on April 18 last year, the accused allegedly raped and indecently assaulted the young girl in Nasinu.

Ms Semisi also filed an application for name suppression of the complainant, and for the matter to be called in a closed court until after the complainant has given her evidence.

