Court grants bail

/ Front page / News

A MAN charged with absconding bail was yesterday granted bail by Chief Magistrate Usaia Ratuvili.

Emosi Bati, who was initially charged with one count of theft, failed to turn up to court on July 16 this year and was arrested on August 10 and charged with one count of absconding bail.

He was granted bail the next day.

On September 13, a bench warrant was again issued for Mr Bati after he failed to appear in court.

The bench warrant was cancelled two days later and he was again released on bail.

Between June 24 and June 25 last year while being a casual worker for Total Event, Mr Bati allegedly conspired with another person and stole three mobile phones from the Courts Fiji stall during the Showcase.

All three mobile phones were valued at $1427.

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.