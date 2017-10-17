Fiji Time: 9:26 PM on Tuesday 17 October

Seafarers raise concerns

Litia Cava
Tuesday, October 17, 2017

SEAFARERS have raised their concerns on the non-involvement of the Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations to address issues pertaining to their work.

During the public consultations on the draft Maritime Labour Convention Regulation 2017 in Suva yesterday, it was revealed that no set procedures were in place to address complaints raised by seafarers.

Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji (MSAF) manager safety, compliance and response Captain Philip Hill said the implementation of the Maritime Labour Convention would ensure that proper procedures were in place.

