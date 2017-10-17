Fiji Time: 9:26 PM on Tuesday 17 October

Accused testifies

Mere Naleba
Tuesday, October 17, 2017

MOHAMMED Yasin yesterday told the court that on the day he was alleged to have stabbed his wife to death, he was in a good mood and was not angry at his wife.

Mr Yasin appeared before judge Justice Salesi Temo in the High Court in Suva yesterday.

He told the court that his nephew had invited him to visit them in Ba, which was why he had left his Nabua home to visit his sister Jaibul Nisha and her son Mohammed Iqbal. He said on November 16, 2014, when he returned home from the mosque, he saw his wife standing by the kitchen door.

Mr Yasin said he did not know that his wife was coming to visit his sister and his mother who was visiting from Australia.

He told the court that while he walked past his wife, who was at the door way, he overheard her asking his mother angrily what he was doing there.

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.








