Parties schedule meet

Felix Chaudhary
Tuesday, October 17, 2017

AIR Terminal Services Fiji Ltd staff and management were preparing to meet this week to discuss issues that had led to a standoff over cost of living wage adjustments, job evaluation exercise and the removal of workers representatives from the ATS board.

The meeting, scheduled for tomorrow, will be held just over a week after 368 out of 588 staff participated in a secret ballot and gave the Federated Airline Staff Association (FASA) the green light to go ahead with strike action.

In response to queries from this newspaper, Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations Minister Jone Usamate said he was aware of the issue and would work with both parties to reach an amicable solution.

"We will be giving out releases on this and we will continue to liaise with both sides to have this matter resolved," he said.

ATS chief executive officer Hare Mani has maintained that he and his management team remained committed to resolving the issues raised by FASA.

"I have said it before and I will say it again, we will continue to look forward to dialogue and negotiations to address the concerns raised by the workers through FASA," he said.

"ATS is doing very well as a business and we need to ensure that we keep getting better and we will work towards finding a solution to the concerns raised by the union."

