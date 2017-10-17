14,905 students sit for Year 10 exams

/ Front page / News

PARENTS of the 14,905 students who will sit for their Year 10 external examination from this week have been urged by the Attorney-General and acting Minister for Education, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, to support and encourage their children.

The exam began yesterday with the basic science paper in 170 centres around the country, with the last paper set for October 24.

"I wish all of our Year 10 students every success as they begin their examinations today throughout the country," Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said.

"To the parents and guardians of those students taking exams, I ask that you support your students as best you can and encourage them to study and do well.

