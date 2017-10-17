Fiji Time: 9:27 PM on Tuesday 17 October

Road fatality worry

Aqela Susu
Tuesday, October 17, 2017

WITH two road fatalities recorded in less than 24 hours over the weekend, Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says the current road fatalities in comparison with last year are "bad and shocking".

"We're almost close to the number of road fatalities for the whole of last year and we're also working hard on that," he said.

"In some cases some teachers, police officers and even some military officers have involved themselves in drink driving and have been arrested and produced in court."

Brig-Gen Qiliho said this was unfortunate because the very people they thought would spread the message of road safety were the ones breaking the laws.

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.








