'$72.85 won't sustain farmers'

Kalesi Mele
Tuesday, October 17, 2017

CANEfarmers across the country will not be able to survive on a cane price of $72.85, says National Farmers Union general secretary Mahendra Chaudhry.

Mr Chaudhry made the statement after concerns raised by growers whose deductions for items taken this year were made on the final 2016 payment.

He said the final price determined by the Sugar Industry Tribunal remained short of the actual price farmers have been demanding.

"Farmers must understand that the total cane payment of $82 per tonne is the result of a top-up of $9.15 per tonne by the government," he said.

"It is coming close to general elections and can be construed as a sweetener in return for their votes.

"That aside, the stark reality is that the actual price is far short of the $100 per tonne that canefarmers have been demanding to remain financially viable."

