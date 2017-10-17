Fiji Time: 9:27 PM on Tuesday 17 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Loan deductions

Kalesi Mele
Tuesday, October 17, 2017

THE Fiji Sugar Corporation says existing loan deductions by individual growers will be processed.

In a statement, the corporation's chief executive officer Graham Clarke said while $9.59 per tonne was the final cane payment to the grower, there was a need to honour their contractual agreements with financiers.

"It should be noted that existing loan deductions that individual growers currently have with their chosen financial institutions will be processed as per financier's agreement," he said.

"Where growers have existing contractual loan repayments, these will still need to be honoured. This is a contractual agreement between the grower and their chosen financier, and out of FSC's control."

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62160.6026
JPY 56.274453.2744
GBP 0.37320.3652
EUR 0.42070.4087
NZD 0.69850.6655
AUD 0.63540.6104
USD 0.49810.4811

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Man allegedly hit by bulldozer blade, dead
  2. Faith, a true survivor against all odds
  3. 11 vye for Miss Fiji crown
  4. Bati visits Ra villages
  5. Fiji Airways to ground aircraft until cleared to fly
  6. 'Let's bring it to life'
  7. Full force for polls
  8. NCDs' shocking stats
  9. Health audit
  10. CORRECTION

Top Stories this Week

  1. 30 officers dismissed from force Friday (13 Oct)
  2. Final in mind Monday (16 Oct)
  3. 'Hell on Earth' Thursday (12 Oct)
  4. Cyclones predicted to hit Fiji Wednesday (11 Oct)
  5. $8m drugs seized Friday (13 Oct)
  6. Man allegedly hit by bulldozer blade, dead Tuesday (17 Oct)
  7. Villagers pass around eTransport card Monday (16 Oct)
  8. Plans for Bati Sunday (15 Oct)
  9. Unsolved mystery of MV Joyita Sunday (15 Oct)
  10. Fijian overstayers Thursday (12 Oct)