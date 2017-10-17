/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Sugar Corporation says existing loan deductions by individual growers will be processed.

In a statement, the corporation's chief executive officer Graham Clarke said while $9.59 per tonne was the final cane payment to the grower, there was a need to honour their contractual agreements with financiers.

"It should be noted that existing loan deductions that individual growers currently have with their chosen financial institutions will be processed as per financier's agreement," he said.

"Where growers have existing contractual loan repayments, these will still need to be honoured. This is a contractual agreement between the grower and their chosen financier, and out of FSC's control."

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.