Canefarmers baffled

Kalesi Mele
Tuesday, October 17, 2017

SEVERAL canefarmers in the Western Division are concerned about cane payment deductions by the Fiji Sugar Corporation, saying they have been left with barely any money for Diwali and the rest of the year.

Shalen Kumar, a canefarmer from Varoko sector in Ba, said he was to receive more than $1088 as a final payment for the 2016 harvest.

Mr Kumar received an invoice from FSC yesterday indicating that $899 had been deducted.

He said the remainder of the money may go to the Sugar Cane Growers Fund, leaving him with nothing.

He said what left him baffled was the deductions were for fertiliser, rice, sugar and other things.

"This is the first time deductions for a particular year have been made from the previous year's payments," he said.

FSC announced in the weekend that the 2016 final cane payment marked a seven per cent increase in last year's total.

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.








