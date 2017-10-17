Fiji Time: 9:26 PM on Tuesday 17 October

Man allegedly hit by bulldozer blade, dead

Kalesi Mele
Tuesday, October 17, 2017

SANJESHNI Lata did not believe the news of her father's death.

A trip down the road from their Maqere home in Tavua to buy vegetables ended in tragedy as her father was killed in an accident on Sunday afternoon.

Hirdesh Chand, 56, was allegedly hit by the blade of a bulldozer on a truck travelling towards Ba from Tavua.

"We're in shock," Mrs Lata said.

"He went to buy bean and the vendor at the satellite market didn't have change so he went back to the car across the road to get change.

"The truck was travelling really fast towards Ba and the blade of the bulldozer wasn't positioned well. That's what hit my father.

"It's a sad moment for our family and each of us are still trying to piece everything together.

"It's so much worse for my brother. He witnessed the whole thing."

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.








