Youths urged to be careful

DIVISIONAL police commander northern Senior Superintendent of Police Verani Nakauyaca has advised youths in the division to be careful of peer pressure.

This is after a teenaged boy was found drunk and disorderly in Labasa Town last week.

SSP Nakauyaca also confirmed that dried leaves believed to be marijuana was found in the boy's pockets after police officers took him in.

"We have been reminding youths to think of their future and to be careful of the kind of groups they get involved in," he said.

