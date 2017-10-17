'Preparedness paramount'

/ Front page / News

ADVISORY councillors, district reps and government heads of departments were yesterday reminded of their roles in times of emergencies.

At a workshop held in the Commissioner Northern's office, the stakeholders were also told that preparedness was always the safest avenue.

Disaster risk reduction officer Jiuta Waqavonovono said tsunamis could hit with very little or no warning at all and adequate preparedness was important.

"We need to inform the communities about the risk of tsunami and the only way we can better inform them is through their advisory councillors," he said.

Mr Waqavonovono said the advisory councillors would be able to inform members of their communities about ways to prepare themselves for tsunamis.

