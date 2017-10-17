Fiji Time: 9:27 PM on Tuesday 17 October

NCDs' shocking stats

Serafina Silaitoga
Tuesday, October 17, 2017

IN every 100 hospital admissions for non-communicable diseases, at least 70 die on an annual basis.

According to Dr Lisi Finiasi, more women were affected by NCDs compared with men. A study of NCDs between 2012 and 2016 revealed shocking statistics.

Dr Finiasi called on communities to change their attitude and live and eat healthy.

"Statistics tell us that deaths due to NCD cases admitted in hospitals is that for every 100 cases about 70 people die from it," she said.

"In 2013 there were a total of 75 deaths and 70 deaths for the other years.

"NCD is a top killer and from 2012 to 2016, we noticed that more women are getting admitted for NCDs."

