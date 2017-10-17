Water supply normalises, 170 families benefit

/ Front page / News

WATER woes for 170 families on the south end of Taveuni have ended after an improved supply from Water Authority of Fiji.

Tui Vuna Aporosa Rageci yesterday described the situation as a sigh of relief.

He said the families would no longer worry about the supply of water.

Mr Rageci said intermittent water supply had haunted his people for centuries and the improved water supply recently experienced would certainly benefit everyone.

"We are happy now that the water supply to our village has returned to normal through the assistance of Water Authority of Fiji by carting water three times a week," he said.

