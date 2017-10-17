Fiji Time: 9:26 PM on Tuesday 17 October

Fiji Airways to ground aircraft until cleared to fly

Felix Chaudhary
Tuesday, October 17, 2017

FIJI Airways says the Boeing 737-700 involved in a cabin depressurisation incident last week will not be returned into service until it has been cleared to fly.

"Our engineering teams are working on the aircraft with Boeing to determine the cause of the fault and all associated factors before undertaking a thorough rectification program to return it to serviceability," said the airline's executive general manager corporate affairs Shaenaz Voss.

"The aircraft will only return to commercial service until that process is concluded and it's cleared for operations by the Fiji Airways and Boeing teams."

While en route to Honolulu, Hawaii from Christmas Island on October 10, Fiji Airways flight FJ822 was forced to descend from 35,000 feet to 10,000 feet after pressurisation systems on the aircraft allegedly failed.

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.








