BEACHCOMBER received this from a contributor from Nananu-i-Ra over the weekend.

Not hard to spot the latest hi-tech fad around Fiji — ear buds connected to your mobile phone, he starts.

So what comes next — walking on the road with your back to the traffic and buds in your ears!

Are you getting the message — can't see the traffic, can't hear the traffic, going to get hit by the traffic yaar!