Full force for polls

Aqela Susu
Tuesday, October 17, 2017

THE entire Fiji Police Force will be involved in next year's general election.

In an interview yesterday, Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho said the force had numerous meetings and workshops with the Fijian Elections Office ahead of the much-anticipated polls.

Brig-Gen Qiliho said the force had also been working closely with the Supervisor of Elections and his office in the lead-up to the election.

"We are well advanced in our preparation. We are working together in regards to mapping where likely polling stations will be, working with demographic shifts and how we posture ourselves," he said.

"We work very closely in that and we've had numerous meetings and workshops together.

"We are prepared. I can tell you it will be the majority, the whole police force will be involved in that activity."

