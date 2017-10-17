CORRECTION

/ Front page / News

AN article in The Fiji Times on October 14, 2017 titled "The sexy silver generation" had incorrectly attributed comments to the Director of Public Prosecutions,

Christoper Pryde. Mr Pryde was reported saying in the article that "rape may be decreasing" and that the "severity of sexual crimes is worsening daily as the relationship of the victim and perpetrators continues to get closer".

The comments attributed to Mr Pryde in the article were incorrect. We sincerely regret the error and apologise to Mr Pryde for any inconvenience caused.