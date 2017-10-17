'Let's bring it to life'

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image A Fijian warrior awaits the arrival of the traditional Fijian canoe carrying the message of the people of Fiji printed in masi. The masi was yesterday handed to incoming COP 23 President, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama who will be taking it to Germany.

PRIME Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the huge number of participants present at this week's Pre-COP event is a testimony of commitment towards the effort in reducing the impacts of climate change.

Speaking at the opening of the Partnership Day at the Sheraton Fiji Resort yesterday, Mr Bainimarama did not mince his words in saying "we are all in this together".

"Can I remind you all at the start of our Pre-COP that together we have the power and means to bring the Paris Agreement to life. So let's do it," he said.

"I am convinced that we cannot achieve our collective climate goals without addressing the health of our oceans and I want to highlight our commitment to safeguarding the health of the world's ocean."

He said there would be a lot of positive things that were expected to come out of this week's meeting, which included a financing mechanism to bring renewable energy to rural communities in Fiji, the development of a Green Bond and a water and sanitation improvement program to strengthen the resilience of the country's capital, Suva.