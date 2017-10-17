Fiji Time: 9:26 PM on Tuesday 17 October

Carbon policy needed — PIDF

Sikeli Qounadovu
Tuesday, October 17, 2017

THE Pacific Islands Development Forum agrees that Fiji needs to have a carbon policy.

PIDF secretary general Francois Martel said: "Without a carbon policy we will never be able to determine the amount of carbon being emitted in Fiji and the proactive steps that will be taken to reduce carbon emissions."

Fiji COP23 Secretariat executive director John Connor said a carbon policy was included in the draft climate change policy.

"We will be releasing the climate change policy soon so we can look forward to that in there," he said.








