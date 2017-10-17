Fiji Time: 9:27 PM on Tuesday 17 October

Tuvalu makes call for UN Security Council support

Sikeli Qounadovu
Tuesday, October 17, 2017

THE Tuvalu Government has called for a general consensus towards the five non-permanent seats that make up the United Nations Security Council.

Tuvaluan Prime Minister Enele Sopoaga said those who were to be voted in the UN Security Council must support climate change.

"For non-permanent seats in the (UN) security council, we must strongly urge only those who support climate change as a security issue should be supported by the security council," he said.

"This is the policy of Tuvalu from now on. Let them hear this that we will only give our vote to those countries who are in the security council if they treat climate change as an agenda of the security council.

"And I am going to make a new proposal and this is one way of walking the Paris Agreement, let those who are dragging their feet drag their feet. We must push the world to more sustainable and secure environment and that is my call on the world."

