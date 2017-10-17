/ Front page / News

A RECENT health audit of the Fiji Police Force showed that police officers as young as 30 years were dying because of non-communicable diseases.

Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho said this was unfortunate because it meant that "we have a sick police force".

"I can't carry a sick police force. I need a healthy force capable of producing the output that the people of Fiji demand of us," he said.

"I have medical stats from my recent health audit that is alarming, that shows this trend." Brig-Gen Qiliho had earlier said that one of the requirements for police officers to get the pay increment announced in the 2017/2018 budget was to pass one fitness test in a year.

He said this was not too much to ask for and if senior officers who had been in the force for more than 30 years could pass their fitness tests, the young officers should not complain.

"Leadership is such that you have to make unpopular decisions for the betterment of all," he said.

"In this case, some people might think it is a tough decision to demand fitness tests but it is something for their own good.

"I'm looking at it holistically. It's not an isolated case where I've said fitness."

