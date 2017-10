/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Telecom Miss Fiji Pageant contestants at Albert Park yesterday. They are, from left, Miss Lautoka Neha Singh; Miss Ba Teupola Waqabaca; Miss Suva Candace Veramu; Miss Savusavu Lusiana Mulo; Miss Rakiraki Adi Sereana Daunibau; Miss Nasinu Hally Qaqa; M

ELEVEN young women will be vying for the Telecom Miss Fiji Pageant crown this year.

The theme of the pageant is "Fijian municipalities advocate for environmental protection against climate change".

The TFL Miss Fiji Pageant will be held in Suva from October 21-28.

Last night, the contestants were welcomed to the Capital City where they met one another.