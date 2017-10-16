Fiji Time: 7:57 PM on Monday 16 October

Father behind bars for raping daughter

TALEBULA KATE
Monday, October 16, 2017

Update: 6:15PM INCEST is a rape by extortion, in which the victim's relationship with the perpetrator becomes a weapon used to control her.

High Court judge Justice Thushara Rajasinghe made the comment while sentencing a man last Friday at the High Court in Labasa to 11 years and six months for raping his 14-year-old daughter in 2016.

Justice Rajasinghe said the main purpose of the sentence is founded on the principle of deterrence.

"A harsh and long custodial sentence is inevitable for the offences of this nature in order to demonstrate the gravity of the offences and also reflect that the civilised society denounce such crimes without any reservation,"Justice Rajasinghe said.

He told the father of six and who is now divorced from his wife that he blatantly breached the trust reposed in him by the complainant as her father.

The father will have to serve nine years and six months before he is eligible for parole.








