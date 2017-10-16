Water disruption: Ba residents advised to store water

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:50PM THE Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) is advising its customers living in parts of Ba that water supply is currently disrupted until 12am tomorrow (October 17).

The areas that will be affected include Lavuci, Varavu,Vatiyaka, Bulu District School, Sorokoba, Natalecake, Sasa village, Votua, Nawaqarua, Field 27, Vadravadra, Natutu, Navatu and Etatoko.

The disruption in the supply of water is due to a result of repair works at Wailailai area.

The authority has kindly advised its customers residing in these areas to store and use water wisely for their immediate needs during the period.

Water carts will be on standby to service the affected areas as and when the need arises.

Supply is expected to be restored at 1am (October 17).