Water disruption: Ba residents advised to store water

Update: 5:50PM THE Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) is advising its customers living in parts of Ba that water supply is currently disrupted until 12am tomorrow (October 17).
The
areas that will be affected include Lavuci, Varavu,Vatiyaka, Bulu District
School, Sorokoba, Natalecake, Sasa village, Votua, Nawaqarua, Field 27,
Vadravadra, Natutu, Navatu and Etatoko.
The
disruption in the supply of water is due to a result of repair works at
Wailailai area.
The authority has kindly
advised its customers residing in these areas to store and use water wisely for
their immediate needs during the period.
Water carts will be on standby
to service the affected areas as and when the need arises.
Supply
is expected to be restored at 1am (October 17).