Update: 4:35PM A STRONG wind warning previously in force for all Fiji waters is now cancelled.

This was revealed in a Marine Weather Bulletin issued from the National Weather Forecasting Centre in Nadi at 3:30pm today.

The current situation is an east to southeast wind flow prevails over the Fiji group and the forecast to 6pm tomorrow for Fiji waters there will be an east to southeast winds 15 to 20 knots, with moderate to rough seas.