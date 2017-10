/ Front page / News

Update: 4:20PM OVER 14,000 Year 10 students began their Fiji Junior Certificate examination today.

A government statement revealed a total of 170 centres will administer the Year 10 examinations today, which is an increase of five from 2016.

The new centres for 2017 are the Queen Victoria School, Nabua Matua Program, Magodro Secondary School, Nasesevia Secondary School, and Davuilevu Methodist High School.

The FJC exam will finish on October 24, 2017.