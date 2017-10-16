Pre COP23: Fiji sign agreement with ADB

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image ADB vice-president Stephen Groff makes his remarks at the signing eremony. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:03PM AN Urban Water Supply and Wastewater Management Investment agreement that releases the Green Climate Fund (GCF) grant to the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for disbursement to Fiji was signed by the Fijian Government and the ADB.

According to a Government statement this is the first project to receive GCF funding through the ADB after the ADB and GCF reached a milestone master agreement in July 2017.

The signing was done by the Attorney General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and ADB vice-president Stephen Groff.