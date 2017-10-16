Fiji Time: 7:56 PM on Monday 16 October

Pre COP23: PM officiates at Partnership day

TALEBULA KATE
Monday, October 16, 2017

Update: 3:34PM HEADS of States, Government Ministers and invited guests were welcomed by the Fijian Prime Minister and incoming COP23 President Voreqe Bainimarama at the Partnership day ahead of the Pre-COP meeting in Denarau, Nadi this morning.

Mr Bainimarama while opening the day highlighted that this is the 'beginning of a very important week for Fiji's Presidency of COP23 - our Pre-COP and - as I'm -told - the largest Pre-COP ever."

"We also have some very positive developments to share with you this week, including a financing mechanism to bring renewable energy to our rural communities in Fiji; the development of a Green Bond - the first in the Pacific; and a water and sanitation improvement program to strengthen the resilience of our capital, Suva," Mr Bainimarama said.

Meanwhile the objective of the Partnership Day is to build on the outcomes of the Climate Action Pacific Partnership (CAPP) Conference held in Suva in July this year, the UNFCCC Climate Action Agenda, and on international efforts to help build a grand coalition for climate action.

This is also an opportunity to highlight best practices, examine potential transformative innovations and develop productive processes - providing valuable inputs into the work of the Presidency, not just for COP23 in November, but for the rest of 2018 and beyond.

The meeting will end on Wednesday.








