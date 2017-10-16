7s tourney to allow new teams to identify base

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:26PM OCEANIA rugby manager Wayne Schuster said the 2017 Oceania Sevens Rugby Championship would enable minnow teams in gauging their performance against tier one teams like Fiji, Australia, New Zealand and Samoa.

"You can train as much as you want, but it is game time in a robust competition environment that gives you that edge. The opportunity to play better teams more often provides a very viable pathway to building your own performances both individually and collectively," Schuster said.

He said the tournament allowed their new and upcoming teams in the competition in identifying a base in which they could be building from in order to make sevens team in the region stronger as a whole.