+ Enlarge this image Commissioner of Police Sitiveni Qiliho (nearest to camera) with the other police officers during the Diwali celebration at Police HQ yesterday. Picture: RAMA

Update: 3:06PM MEMBERS of the Fiji Police Force converged at the Police Headquarters at Centrepoint, Nasinu this morning to celebrate Diwali.

While speaking at the celebration, Police Commissioner Brigadier- General Sitiveni Qiliho paid tribute to their Police Hindu brothers and sisters who have died while serving in the force.

"This is a time we remember them as well and their families," he said.