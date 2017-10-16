Pre COP23: Australia to stand with Fiji

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:56PM THE Australian government states it will stand with Fiji and other Pacific Island states in their effort to minimise the impact of climate change.

Australia's Minister for International Development and the Pacific, Senator Concetta Fierravanti-Wells, is in Fiji attending the Climate Change Ministerial Meeting.

Ms Fierravanti-Wells said Australia will continue to support FIji.

Fiji's Presidency of the 23rd Conference of Parties (COP23) of the UNFCCC is an important opportunity to highlight the Pacific's climate change issues on the world stage.

"Australia recognises the significant impact climate change will have on the Pacific.

"As a close neighbour and an integral part of the region, we actively support the Pacific through COP23, including providing $6 million of funding to support Fiji's COP23 Presidency.

"Australia is strongly committed to the Paris Agreement and joining effective global action to address climate change impacts.

"Australia supports Fiji's efforts to make progress on the Paris Agreement implementation rules, which are due for conclusion at the end of 2018."