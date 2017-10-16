Tsunami awareness workshop for Northerners

Update: 12:42PM MEMBERS of various communities outside Labasa town will now have an opportunity to learn more of what to do when tsunami hits the country.
This is
after their community advisory councillors had a tsunami awareness workshop
with the Disaster Management officers and stake holders at the Commissioner
Northern� s office this morning.
Disaster
Risk Reduction Officer North, Jiuta Waqavonovono said the workshop was part of
the disaster awareness week program.
�The theme
for the disaster week program is on 'Tsunami Risk' and we have involved advisory councillors of various communities in the North so they could be familiar of
the actions they should take when Tsunami hits the country,� he said.
�We feel
that it is easier to involve them because they are our closest link to the
people out there in the communities.�