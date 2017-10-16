Tsunami awareness workshop for Northerners

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:42PM MEMBERS of various communities outside Labasa town will now have an opportunity to learn more of what to do when tsunami hits the country.

This is after their community advisory councillors had a tsunami awareness workshop with the Disaster Management officers and stake holders at the Commissioner Northern� s office this morning.

Disaster Risk Reduction Officer North, Jiuta Waqavonovono said the workshop was part of the disaster awareness week program.

�The theme for the disaster week program is on 'Tsunami Risk' and we have involved advisory councillors of various communities in the North so they could be familiar of the actions they should take when Tsunami hits the country,� he said.

�We feel that it is easier to involve them because they are our closest link to the people out there in the communities.�