Fiji Time: 1:37 PM on Monday 16 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Tsunami awareness workshop for Northerners

LUISA QIOLEVU
Monday, October 16, 2017

Update: 12:42PM MEMBERS of various communities outside Labasa town will now have an opportunity to learn more of what to do when tsunami hits the country.

This is after their community advisory councillors had a tsunami awareness workshop with the Disaster Management officers and stake holders at the Commissioner Northern� s office this morning. 

Disaster Risk Reduction Officer North, Jiuta Waqavonovono said the workshop was part of the disaster awareness week program.

�The theme for the disaster week program is on 'Tsunami Risk' and we have involved advisory councillors of various communities in the North so they could be familiar of the actions they should take when Tsunami hits the country,� he said.

�We feel that it is easier to involve them because they are our closest link to the people out there in the communities.�








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62080.6018
JPY 56.180453.1804
GBP 0.37250.3645
EUR 0.42100.4090
NZD 0.70000.6670
AUD 0.63400.6090
USD 0.49910.4821

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 6th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. FATAL HIT
  2. Minister warns ATS
  3. Villagers pass around eTransport card
  4. Drug trade
  5. Boeing experts to investigate flight incident
  6. Exams postponed, counselling for students of burnt school
  7. FJC a pathway to her dreams
  8. Blues win after 9 years-PIC
  9. PM vows to protect environment
  10. Bola: A new horizon

Top Stories this Week

  1. Fiji at heart Tuesday (10 Oct)
  2. Fijian families lose homes in California wildfires Tuesday (10 Oct)
  3. 30 officers dismissed from force Friday (13 Oct)
  4. Mother fights back Tuesday (10 Oct)
  5. 'Hell on Earth' Thursday (12 Oct)
  6. $8m drugs seized Friday (13 Oct)
  7. Second time unlucky Tuesday (10 Oct)
  8. Cyclones predicted to hit Fiji Wednesday (11 Oct)
  9. LTA warns illegal operators Tuesday (10 Oct)
  10. Plans for Bati Sunday (15 Oct)