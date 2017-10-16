Fiji Time: 1:36 PM on Monday 16 October

More opportunities for women in rugby

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Monday, October 16, 2017

Update: 12:26PM ORGANISERS of the Oceania Sevens Rugby Championships will be focusing a lot of attention to the women's division and committing itself in providing more opportunities for women in the oceania region.

Oceania Rugby manager Wayne Schuster said the dominance of teams like Australia, New Zealand and Fiji on the world stage indicated that there were a lot of hidden potential in the region.

"Oceania rugby is committed to providing more opportunities for our women to play rugby in the oceania," Schuster said.

Oceania rugby previously revealed that eight teams New Zealand, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Cook Islands, Tahiti, Australia, Fiji, Samoa and Tonga would be participating in this year's championship.'

The tournament is set to kick off on November 10 to November 11 at the ANZ Stadium, Laucala Bay, Suva.

Women's Pool

Pool A

NZ, PNG, Cook Islands, Tahiti

Pool B

Australia, Fiji, Samoa, Tonga.








