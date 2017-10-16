Pre COP23: Event to set platform for Bonn

Update: 12:12PM MORE than 200 applicants from 64 countries are at Denarau island this morning for a meeting to prepare for the 23 Conference of Parties in Germany next month.
Executive Director of the Fiji COP 23 Secretariat John
Connor said this PreCOP event will set the platform as we prepare to send a
strong statement to Bonn.
Meanwhile the Asian Development Bank will today sign
agreements with the Green Climate Fund (GCF) and the Fijian Government to
improve water and sanitation services to more than 300,000 people in the
greater Suva area and to ensure that critical infrastructure is resilient to
climate change.