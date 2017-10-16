Fiji Time: 1:36 PM on Monday 16 October

Pre COP23: No clear answers - TONG

LICE MOVONO
Monday, October 16, 2017

Update: 12:04PM AS GOOD as previous climate change meetings have been, the world is still without clear concrete solutions.

Former President of Kiribati Anote Tong said the future of the world was on the line.

Now retired from public life, Mr Tong spoke this morning as a member of the Climate Action Leaders Network during the first session of COP23 Partnership Days which opened in Denarau, Nadi this morning.

Speaking 'as a grandfather', Mr Tong asked participants if any of them were able to with reassure the people of whom were leaders that their future was secure?

"That is the question," Mr Tong said.

"Regrettably the answer is not a definite yes."

Mr Tong added despite good UNFCCC Conference of the Parties meetings, answers were still not clear.

"Our task is not only that we go to Bonn well prepared but more importantly that we come back with concrete solutions."








