Pre COP23: Unite for action

LICE MOVONO
Monday, October 16, 2017

Update: 12:03PM FURTHER, faster and together, is how the world needs to unite for climate action.

High level climate champion Inia Seruiratu made the call this morning when he welcomed delegates attending the COP23 Partnership Days.

The Partnership Days and PreCOP meetings began on Denarau Island, Nadi this morning and will end Wednesday October 18.

The events have attracted almost 300 participants from 68 countries head of next months COP23 to take place in Bonn, Germany.

