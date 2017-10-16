Farmers to receive payment

/ Front page / News

DIWALI will be so much brighter for the country's 12,000 sugarcane growers with the announcement yesterday of a $9.59 per tonne final cane payment for farmers.

This brings the total cane payment for 2016 to $82 per tonne, about 7 per cent more than the 2015 season.

In a statement released yesterday, Government said the payment would be made in two instalments, with a $6.54 payment tomorrow and a $3.05 payment to be paid out in January next year prior to the commencement of the 2018 school year.

The final sugar cane payment of $9.59 will compose of a $0.44 wash-up payment and a $9.15 top-up from Government in recognition of the ongoing difficulties faced by sugarcane farmers because of the massive damage caused by Cyclone Winston.

Prime Minister and Minister for Sugar Voreqe Bainimarama said the top-up to the final sugarcane payment was part of a larger program of assistance and reform to expand the critical role of the sugarcane industry in growing the Fijian economy.

"Around 200,000 Fijians rely on the health of our sugarcane industry — it is a critical source of income and way of life in many regions across our nation," Mr Bainimarama said.

"We must ensure that assistance to sugarcane farmers are provided in a tangible and sustainable manner with the view to reducing their cost of production to not only give them bigger profit margins but to also help increase their production."