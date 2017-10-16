Fiji Time: 1:37 PM on Monday 16 October

Girmitiyas accepted as part of the province

Kalesi Mele
Monday, October 16, 2017

THE Vanua o Ba formally welcomed the Luvedra na Ratu who are the descendants of indentured labourers as part of the province last week.

In a traditional ceremony facilitated by the Tui Noco Ratu Isoa Damudamu, the descendants of the girmitya offered gifts to the Bose ni Momo ni Vanua o Ba requesting they be recognised as part of the province.

Ratu Isoa said the province of Rewa had pioneered the path of acceptance and he was glad that another province had come on board.

"The girmityas were brought in to labour on our farms but were never formally recognised as our own people," he said.

"Years on we have their descendents coming to see the graves and the site where the ship Leonidas had runaground.

"Last year we formally welcomed them as part of our province and it is great to see that Ba province has joined us in our work to unite our people."

Tui Vitogo Ratu Wiliame Sovasova said the chiefs had taken the first step in welcoming the Luvedra na Ratu.

"Our hope is that they learn to accept the Luvedra na Ratu as true Fijians," he said.

"We might be iTaukei but these people are part of our country and welcoming them with open arms provides them with a sense of belonging.

"I hope the people will follow the examples of the chiefs and learn to love everyone equally."








