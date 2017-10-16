Young lass laments mom's demise from cancer

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Emele is in Pink with her husband Eugene Williams to her right and daughter Abigail Williams and Son Harry Williams. Picture: SUPPLIED

MOVING on after losing a loved one to cancer is not easy.

And such has been life for Abigail Williams, 21, who lost her mother to breast cancer.

After battling cancer for five years, mother of two Emele Williams, 42, succumbed to the disease early this year.

Mrs Williams first detected she had breast cancer in early 2013 and visited the doctor straight away. Her doctor then relayed to her that she had stage 3 cancer.

She had her first mastectomy in the same year, but was not free from cancer, even after several treatments including chemotherapy and a second mastectomy in 2015.

All this started to take a toll on Ms Williams who was still a high school student then. Seeing her mother's journey with cancer, the University of the South Pacific student found it difficult to cope with her studies. She dropped out of uni so she could look after her sick mother.

"I dropped my studies after the first semester of 2016 to move to Labasa and stay with my parents looking after my mum until she passed away," she said.

According to Ms Williams her mother's positivity kept the family motivated until she died in April.

"It was hard, but we worked as a team as my mother was always positive and would smile even when she was not well.

"We had a positive outlook about breast cancer and our mum. During our family sessions, we talked about cancer, our mum but other than that, my mum smiled through it all.

"It wasn't easy losing her. My dad sent my brother and I back to school because it was my mother's wish that we move on with our lives," she said.

Mrs Williams' two children and their father, Eugene, decided to take a vacation to Viti Levu shortly after their mother's funeral, thinking it would ease the pain of losing their mother and wife.

"We actually took a one week vacation to get away from it all.

"It has not been easy being on our own, but we are keeping in touch, calling each other, whenever we feel down to help us move on," Ms Abigail said.