Fiji Time: 1:36 PM on Monday 16 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Ada's journey of faith

Margaret Wise
Monday, October 16, 2017

THERE are a few events that can be as painful as the death of a loved one.

And no matter how prepared one is, the internal turmoil and heartache caused by deep feelings of loss, naturally causes the grieving to wonder how they will cope.

For the Seeto family in Tokotoko, Navua, their 'rock' Ada Rose's passing planted seeds of 'new growth', which eased the family into accepting that her 'deep sleep' was merely liberation from sin and suffering.

The youngest of her sons, Gary, shared that a day before his mother's passing on Fiji Day, the family had opened up to a spiritual transformation, accepting that separation would finally be part of his mother's journey with lung cancer.

Ada, 58, was diagnosed with the ailment in April last year.

The diagnosis in New Zealand came after more than a year of visits to the local hospital, seeking remedy for a cough that just would not go away.

The sickness was earlier dismissed as common cold, but as the cough persisted, she was also treated for bronchitis and tuberculosis.

"When my mum was diagnosed, we talked about it openly and over time I opened up to this unfolding process of deteriorating health, which would ultimately lead to death," said the 27-year-old Mr Seeto.

"My mother turned to God for comfort and the Bible was her source of strength.

"The truth is, at the heart of all the internal conflict and privately held despair, we watched our mother's immense spiritual growth and development.

"In her growing relationship with God, she drew us — my dad and my siblings — to prayer

"So for me, I trust that something new would follow her death.

"I'm not saying that my faith would take all the pain away or that it has lessened the grief, but it has given us strength and encouraged us to trust — to trust that she and all of us are held in divine care during our time of suffering and loss."

According to Mr Seeto, his mother's spiritual awakening was a positive experience not for her alone, but for family and friends as well.

"When my mother was sick, we witnessed her faith and peace radiate from her, it was sign of her accepting her condition and that she has cast all her problems to a higher power.

"My father, a handyman, fixes everything around the house, and this is one thing he could not fix. I felt that maybe he would feel the loss the most and feel helpless because he couldn't help her.

"But I have a strong belief that he will draw from her unwavering faith throughout adversity, and will just trust God's love and His plans for us."

Mr Seeto said if there was any advice he had for families or individuals having similar experiences would be to hold steadfast to their faith.

"If you're a Christian and believe in eternal life for the righteous, then like my mother, your fears will melt away. When I think of her I have a vision of just pure beauty and perfection."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62080.6018
JPY 56.180453.1804
GBP 0.37250.3645
EUR 0.42100.4090
NZD 0.70000.6670
AUD 0.63400.6090
USD 0.49910.4821

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 6th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. FATAL HIT
  2. Minister warns ATS
  3. Villagers pass around eTransport card
  4. Drug trade
  5. Boeing experts to investigate flight incident
  6. Exams postponed, counselling for students of burnt school
  7. FJC a pathway to her dreams
  8. Blues win after 9 years-PIC
  9. PM vows to protect environment
  10. Bola: A new horizon

Top Stories this Week

  1. Fiji at heart Tuesday (10 Oct)
  2. Fijian families lose homes in California wildfires Tuesday (10 Oct)
  3. 30 officers dismissed from force Friday (13 Oct)
  4. Mother fights back Tuesday (10 Oct)
  5. 'Hell on Earth' Thursday (12 Oct)
  6. $8m drugs seized Friday (13 Oct)
  7. Second time unlucky Tuesday (10 Oct)
  8. Cyclones predicted to hit Fiji Wednesday (11 Oct)
  9. LTA warns illegal operators Tuesday (10 Oct)
  10. Plans for Bati Sunday (15 Oct)