Ada's journey of faith

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Trusting in God...GARY Seeto (l) and his mother Ada and husband Peter (sitted). Picture: MARGARET WISE

THERE are a few events that can be as painful as the death of a loved one.

And no matter how prepared one is, the internal turmoil and heartache caused by deep feelings of loss, naturally causes the grieving to wonder how they will cope.

For the Seeto family in Tokotoko, Navua, their 'rock' Ada Rose's passing planted seeds of 'new growth', which eased the family into accepting that her 'deep sleep' was merely liberation from sin and suffering.

The youngest of her sons, Gary, shared that a day before his mother's passing on Fiji Day, the family had opened up to a spiritual transformation, accepting that separation would finally be part of his mother's journey with lung cancer.

Ada, 58, was diagnosed with the ailment in April last year.

The diagnosis in New Zealand came after more than a year of visits to the local hospital, seeking remedy for a cough that just would not go away.

The sickness was earlier dismissed as common cold, but as the cough persisted, she was also treated for bronchitis and tuberculosis.

"When my mum was diagnosed, we talked about it openly and over time I opened up to this unfolding process of deteriorating health, which would ultimately lead to death," said the 27-year-old Mr Seeto.

"My mother turned to God for comfort and the Bible was her source of strength.

"The truth is, at the heart of all the internal conflict and privately held despair, we watched our mother's immense spiritual growth and development.

"In her growing relationship with God, she drew us — my dad and my siblings — to prayer

"So for me, I trust that something new would follow her death.

"I'm not saying that my faith would take all the pain away or that it has lessened the grief, but it has given us strength and encouraged us to trust — to trust that she and all of us are held in divine care during our time of suffering and loss."

According to Mr Seeto, his mother's spiritual awakening was a positive experience not for her alone, but for family and friends as well.

"When my mother was sick, we witnessed her faith and peace radiate from her, it was sign of her accepting her condition and that she has cast all her problems to a higher power.

"My father, a handyman, fixes everything around the house, and this is one thing he could not fix. I felt that maybe he would feel the loss the most and feel helpless because he couldn't help her.

"But I have a strong belief that he will draw from her unwavering faith throughout adversity, and will just trust God's love and His plans for us."

Mr Seeto said if there was any advice he had for families or individuals having similar experiences would be to hold steadfast to their faith.

"If you're a Christian and believe in eternal life for the righteous, then like my mother, your fears will melt away. When I think of her I have a vision of just pure beauty and perfection."