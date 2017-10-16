Transsexual sex workers call for decriminalisation

/ Front page / News

STILL arguably the world's oldest profession or what some international researchers argue to be the world's oldest currency, sex trade is still regarded immoral by many today.

Society believes in its own perceptions and associated stigma comes with nil diplomacy.

Researchers the world over continue to seek concrete evidence on various aspects of prostitution and sex work; even studies involve both sexes in animals found they also traded sex for certain wants or needs in return.

But in Fiji and the Pacific, cultural and religious principles strongly forbid such immorality.

It is also illegal under the law.

At least sex workers interviewed by this newspaper know and are aware that making a living out of trading sex or what is more harshly termed prostitution is illegal in the country.

And they believe this law must be reviewed to reflect the "huge" demand for this personal service, and the safety issues it can resolve.

Under Fiji laws, a person living on earnings of prostitution or persistently soliciting is deemed to have committed a summary offence if he or she knowingly lives wholly or in part on the earnings of prostitution; or in any public place persistently solicits or offers a person for immoral purposes.

This offence carries a penalty of six months imprisonment.

However, the common sentiment from this group of young people, women and transsexual men alike, is that sex work must be decriminalised and sex workers be allowed to operate in a safe environment.

Shanti (*not his real name) told The Fiji Times in the interview that there was a huge demand for sex services in the country.

The 33-year-old transsexual man sex worker said clients came from all walks of life and professional backgrounds that sought after this service almost on a daily basis, but definitely every week for most he knows.

He said this was an indication of the demand and, therefore, the trade should be given some consideration.

Speaking in the iTaukei language, Shanti said legal recognition for the sex trade would mean sex workers and clients would both be able to operate in a safe environment.

Another transsexual man sex worker Hailey Morganna (*not his real name) speaks similar reasons saying supply exists because of the demand.

And like any other trade, he said, having rules would help.

"This is a very risky business both in terms of personal safety and health," Hailey said in the interview.

Hailey said if they were able to operate under a legal setting, sex workers and clients would both be assured their safety and that both were protected under the law.

He said in his personal opinion, sex work was like any other job.

"We go to work to earn money so we can support our livelihood and we sex workers do the same. Only we provide sex services to those who want it and can pay for it.

"We are also contributing to our economy and if sex work can be decriminalised and sex workers also pay tax and FNPF (Fiji National Provident Fund) depending on what we earn."

Transsexual man sex worker Tasha (*not his real name) strongly believes in the decriminalisation of sex work too.

He argued sex work was a service and it was time to give it some thought.

"Sex work should be legalised because I believe we can somehow address the recent incidences of rape and other sexual offences if sex work is legalised," Tasha said.

"I say this because I believe if people know they can hire the service of sex workers, there could be less sexual-related offences.

"If that service is available in a safe environment, people who need the service will say, 'OK, at least I know that if I want to satisfy my sexual needs, there is somewhere I can go to for that.

"And because it is legal, both parties will be required to operate safely knowing there is a penalty for any breach."

Frida (*not his real name), another transsexual man sex worker, agrees completely with Tasha.

"Right now, sex workers are looked at in a bad way, that we are not good members of society and we are associated with bad things that happen," Frida said.

"This is because sex work is not legal. The minute people hear someone is a prostitute, they come up with all sorts of bad stories about that person, and it is everywhere.

"Discrimination is already very strong when it comes to transsexual men, and it is worse when it comes to us being sex workers. And high school students, both boys and girls, are our biggest violators," Frida said, citing incidences of students hauling abusive remarks at them.

"If only they can think about how we also work to earn a living and this is it for most of us.

"If sex work can be decriminalised, it can also help how people view sex work and especially the sex workers.

"Sex work should be seen as a service. Also, if sex work can be legalised, it can surely address the problems of sexual offences happening in our country too."

Frida suggested that the Government could set up a register of sex workers and each of them to carry an ID as a sex worker.

He said this identification can keep track of sex workers in the country and any breach would be punishable by law.

"For example, if there is a sex worker who was caught stealing or assaulted a client, that sex worker can be penalised and even be suspended or something like that for breaking that law."

The sex workers said the sex trade had been around over centuries and they did not think it was going to stop anytime soon.

While they believe that being a transsexual sex worker, including their physical appearances, may have been the barrier to a 'proper' job, they said for the immediate term, sex work should be legalised and people in the trade be allowed to earn an income and support their livelihood.

And they say having a formal system in place like a registry of sex worker would not only ensure a safe environment, but it could also open up opportunities to progress to other areas of work.