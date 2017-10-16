The temple at the Old Capital of Fiji

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image 82 year old member of the Mandir Ramkaran Shiu Narayan. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU

IT is said to be the only Hindu temple for the public on Ovalau.

The temple, which sits on the roadside, is about five minutes drive out of Levuka Town.

According to residents, the construction of the temple on the island dates back to 1945. Today, we take a look at how the Shree Sanatan Dharam Ram Mandir Levuka originated in the place which holds a lot of Fiji's historical past.

Situated on the roadside at Waitovu, the temple is also a meeting point for the small Hindu community living on the island.

Ram Karan Narayan, 82, was 10 years old when the temple was constructed, not that far from the coastline.

"The mandir was constructed in 1945 by the Fijians of Indian descent and the Gujrati community who had settled on the island," he said.

"In 1945, I was 10 years old, but I clearly remember how things were finalised by the people back then.

"The people wanted to build the mandir to perform prayers and celebrate religious occasions, so the community members had a meeting and then decided to build this temple.

"The Hindu community fully funded the construction of the mandir on the small piece of land that was given to us by the landowner at that time."

Mr Narayan said a decision was taken by the members to build a new temple on the current site in 1981.

"At the end of 1981, the community had a meeting and new members were chosen to head the temple committee. The idea came about to shift the location of the mandir from its original spot to the current spot by just a few metres.

"The construction of the mandir took nearly one year and construction finished towards the end of 1982 with support from the Gujrati business community and Fijians of Indian descent."

Mr Narayan, who has been a member of the temple committee since 1982, said the construction of the temple cost about $20,000.

He said a lot of changes had taken place over the years when it came to the number of Fijians of Indian descent living on the island.

"In 1945, there was roughly more than 1500 Fijians of Indian descent living on the island, but now it has come down to 350 to 400," he said.

"Before, people used to take the initiative to pray and visit the mandir. That's why the number of people visiting the site was high before compared to now."

Mr Narayan said Moti Ram (now deceased) was elected president of the temple committee in 1982.

Now the committee is led by president, Narendra Prasad, a well-known businessman in Levuka.

Mr Prasad said the temple had come a long way since its inception and the current committee members were trying their best to keep the temple operational for the public.

"People and followers come less often now, but when there is special prayers and occasions, then people come in huge numbers," he said.

"People come from as far as Draiba, Nasova, Levuka Town and Waitovu since it's the only mandir on the island."

He said the temple committee had 15 board members and the support from the local businesses and people was forthcoming.

"Whatever donations and offerings we get from the members are the only source of funds we have to use for the daily activities of the mandir," he said.

Mr Prasad, who has been living in Levuka for the past 25 years, said the temple held a significant place in the hearts of the faithful on the island.

He has been the temple committee president for the past three years.

He said teachers and Government workers stationed on the island were also members of the temple.

"Together with the members from this island, these teachers and workers also visit the mandir.

"Our relationship with the Muslim and iTaukei community is also very good and we often spend time together during gatherings and get-together functions," he said.

"The people on this island, whether they are Hindus, Christians or Muslims, are very friendly and we have a multicultural community living in harmony.

"Everyone knows each other very well and we have a peaceful environment. Everyone respects each other's religion and beliefs."

Mr Prasad said because the people of Levuka placed a lot of emphasis on heritage, the town has been as it was 25 years ago when he settled there.

He said the temple held gatherings every Tuesdays for devotees and religious events like Ram Navami, Ganesh Ustav and Krishna Janmastami.

He said since there was no pujari (priest) on the island, the temple committee had to call Pundit Dinesh Sharma from Navua to conduct the prayers for big events.

What is unique about this mandir is that it is situated about 150 metres away from a mosque (place of worship for followers of Islam) and about 100 metres away from a church in the area.

Since it is one of the few isolated temples in the country, it has provided some intriguing background on how Fijians of Indian descent started from scratch to keep their traditions and customs alive on the island.

The temple will remain a part of history in Fiji's historical port town.

* Next week: How the

Waitovu Methodist

Church started