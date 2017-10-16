NFP: Stand up for the weak

/ Front page / News

DIWALI means standing up for the weak and for justice in the face of oppression, says National Federation Party general secretary Jagannath Sami.

While addressing guests at a diwali celebration in Saweni, Lautoka, on Saturday night, Mr Sami said Diwali was not just to celebrate good over evil.

"It means standing up for righteousness where wrong is done and then only you are living the teachings of Lord Rama."

Diwali is celebrated annually by the Hindu community to honor Lord Rama, who according the Hindi Ramayan teachings returned to his people after 10 years in exile.

