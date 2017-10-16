Fiji Time: 1:37 PM on Monday 16 October

$500,000 spent on children with cancer

Aqela Susu
Monday, October 16, 2017

MORE than $0.5m has been spent by the Walk on Walk Strong (WOWS) Kids Fiji Foundation this year alone to assist 63 children living with cancer.

While addressing guests at the Black Tie Charity Ball at the Novotel Sydney Darling Harbour in Australia on Friday night, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama said when coping with the harsh reality of cancer, especially children's cancer, it was always difficult for patients and their caretakers to go through it alone which was why WOWS had stepped forward to offer the much needed help to these families.

"Cancer is the third leading cause of death in Fiji, and the types of childhood cancer that WOWS deals with-like leukemia, brain, and bone cancer can be especially devastating," Mr Bainimarama said.

