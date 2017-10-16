Fiji Time: 1:36 PM on Monday 16 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

An alternative dialysis treatment

Vishaal Kumar
Monday, October 16, 2017

FIJIANS suffering from kidney diseases will soon be able to receive an alternate and cheaper dialysis treatment.

This was confirmed by nephrologist Doctor Amrish Krishnan, who said they were looking at offering another modality of dialysis for the people known as peritoneal dialysis.

"We believe the prices are going to be significantly lower compared to the common hemodialysis which is blood-based," Dr Krishnan said.

Dr Krishnan said when peritoneal dialysis would be introduced, kidney patients would not have to rely a lot on nurses, but could do the treatment on their own unlike the current dialysis treatment.

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62080.6018
JPY 56.180453.1804
GBP 0.37250.3645
EUR 0.42100.4090
NZD 0.70000.6670
AUD 0.63400.6090
USD 0.49910.4821

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 6th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. FATAL HIT
  2. Minister warns ATS
  3. Villagers pass around eTransport card
  4. Drug trade
  5. Boeing experts to investigate flight incident
  6. Exams postponed, counselling for students of burnt school
  7. FJC a pathway to her dreams
  8. Blues win after 9 years-PIC
  9. PM vows to protect environment
  10. Bola: A new horizon

Top Stories this Week

  1. Fiji at heart Tuesday (10 Oct)
  2. Fijian families lose homes in California wildfires Tuesday (10 Oct)
  3. 30 officers dismissed from force Friday (13 Oct)
  4. Mother fights back Tuesday (10 Oct)
  5. 'Hell on Earth' Thursday (12 Oct)
  6. $8m drugs seized Friday (13 Oct)
  7. Second time unlucky Tuesday (10 Oct)
  8. Cyclones predicted to hit Fiji Wednesday (11 Oct)
  9. LTA warns illegal operators Tuesday (10 Oct)
  10. Plans for Bati Sunday (15 Oct)