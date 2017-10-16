An alternative dialysis treatment

/ Front page / News

FIJIANS suffering from kidney diseases will soon be able to receive an alternate and cheaper dialysis treatment.

This was confirmed by nephrologist Doctor Amrish Krishnan, who said they were looking at offering another modality of dialysis for the people known as peritoneal dialysis.

"We believe the prices are going to be significantly lower compared to the common hemodialysis which is blood-based," Dr Krishnan said.

Dr Krishnan said when peritoneal dialysis would be introduced, kidney patients would not have to rely a lot on nurses, but could do the treatment on their own unlike the current dialysis treatment.

