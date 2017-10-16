Fiji Time: 1:37 PM on Monday 16 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

NFA: Be alert and play safe on Diwali

Aqela Susu
Monday, October 16, 2017

AS Fijians will be celebrating Diwali on Thursday, the National Fire Authority has called on members of the public to be mindful of fire safety.

A statement from the authority says this was important in avoiding house and property fires.

"The celebration which is also known as Festival of Light' will see an increase in the use of diyas or oil lamps, candles and a lot of electrical decorations. The festival also features fireworks. With the use of candles, diyas, electrical decorations, fireworks and a lot of cooking, the risk and possibility of a fire occurring in our homes increases and is a reality," the statement read.

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62080.6018
JPY 56.180453.1804
GBP 0.37250.3645
EUR 0.42100.4090
NZD 0.70000.6670
AUD 0.63400.6090
USD 0.49910.4821

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 6th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. FATAL HIT
  2. Minister warns ATS
  3. Villagers pass around eTransport card
  4. Drug trade
  5. Boeing experts to investigate flight incident
  6. Exams postponed, counselling for students of burnt school
  7. FJC a pathway to her dreams
  8. Blues win after 9 years-PIC
  9. PM vows to protect environment
  10. Bola: A new horizon

Top Stories this Week

  1. Fiji at heart Tuesday (10 Oct)
  2. Fijian families lose homes in California wildfires Tuesday (10 Oct)
  3. 30 officers dismissed from force Friday (13 Oct)
  4. Mother fights back Tuesday (10 Oct)
  5. 'Hell on Earth' Thursday (12 Oct)
  6. $8m drugs seized Friday (13 Oct)
  7. Second time unlucky Tuesday (10 Oct)
  8. Cyclones predicted to hit Fiji Wednesday (11 Oct)
  9. LTA warns illegal operators Tuesday (10 Oct)
  10. Plans for Bati Sunday (15 Oct)