NFA: Be alert and play safe on Diwali

AS Fijians will be celebrating Diwali on Thursday, the National Fire Authority has called on members of the public to be mindful of fire safety.

A statement from the authority says this was important in avoiding house and property fires.

"The celebration which is also known as Festival of Light' will see an increase in the use of diyas or oil lamps, candles and a lot of electrical decorations. The festival also features fireworks. With the use of candles, diyas, electrical decorations, fireworks and a lot of cooking, the risk and possibility of a fire occurring in our homes increases and is a reality," the statement read.

