'Strike to affect thousands'

Felix Chaudhary
Monday, October 16, 2017

THE livelihoods of 100,000 people directly and indirectly linked to the tourism industry could be affected if Air Terminal Services Fiji Ltd staff go on strike.

This was revealed by Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association president Dixon Seeto in response to the standoff between ATS management and the workers representative organisation — Federated Airline Staff Association (FASA).

"We hope common sense will prevail and outstanding issues between ATS management and FASA are resolved through dialogue," he said.

Last week, 368 out of 588 ATS workers voted in a secret ballot and gave the union the green light to move towards strike action. Mr Seeto said any type of industrial action by ATS would not be good for the tourism industry.

"ATS performs a vital role in tourism because they conduct passenger handling at Nadi International Airport and we would not want any disruption to passengers flowing in and out of the country," he said.

"We are currently experiencing good visitor arrivals and we just hope both parties can sort out their differences amicably."

Mr Seeto added ATS was a unique organisation and that the workers owned 49 per cent of its shares and they are to look at the issue in a broader context.

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.








